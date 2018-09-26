WWE News: Finn Balor Reveals Why He Would Love A Match Against Brock Lesnar

Finn Balor never got his Universal Championship rematch back when Brock Lesnar was the champion, although the match was discussed, time and again. Balor caught up with Inside the Ropes and spoke about why he would love a match against The Beast.

Finn Balor was the first ever Universal Champion. There were rumours that he would face Brock Lesnar to regain his title, but the match never materialized.

While the official reason was never made clear, some pointed to the size difference while others alluded to the fact that those within the company didn't think he was 'over'. Roman Reigns offered Balor a chance to recapture the Universal Championship. Unfortunately, Balor did not succeed in that particular bout.

Balor spoke about how him against Lesnar, could be the perfect match for both:

Well, I don’t make that decision. I’m just very low on the totem pole with regards to who makes the matches. But obviously, I would love that Brock Lesnar match more than anyone. I think it’s the classic David vs. Goliath match. I don’t think it’s very much like a match I’ve had before…or he has had before, maybe?

Balor went on to talk about why Lesnar was a special athlete:

Honestly, when Brock’s music hits, everyone pays attention. Despite all this talk about ‘he’s not there every week,’ ‘he’s not the best.’ I know that when his music hits and he walks out, I’m invested and I’m intrigued to see what is gonna happen. There is certainly an aura that Brock carries that nobody else carries. That’s the title aura that I want to be in the ring with and I wanna feel and experience it

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to compete against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. He will also compete in the UFC, possibly against the two division champion, Daniel Cormier. As for Balor, he will currently be competing in the Mixed Match Challenge with Bayley.

Do you want to see Balor vs. Lesnar someday? Let us know in the comments.