WWE News: Finn Balor's surprise tag team partner revealed

Finn Balor needed a massive partner to counter the power of Bobby Lashley

What's the story?

Last week, thanks to a little distraction from Lio Rush, Finn Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship back to Bobby Lashley. Tonight, Balor hoped to get a little bit of retribution against the antagonizing duo with a little help.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush have been a thorn in the side of Finn Balor for the better part of six months now. The former champion has been blindsided by the Almighty One more times than you can count. And though he's had help from various Raw stars over time, Balor just can't seem to shake Lashley or the Man of the Hour.

Balor hasn't been their only target as of late, though. In fact, the massive Lashley has joined up with Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to beat down the Monster Among Men on several occasions. A few weeks ago, Lio Rush was driven through a barricade by Braun Strowman, which is what made his return to Raw last week so surprising. Tonight, the Greatest Royal Rumble winner looked to finish what he started.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor took on Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in tag team action tonight. While the match was revealed over the weekend, it was unknown who Balor's partner would be. Tonight, the former Intercontinental Champion brought out Braun Strowman, much to the dismay of Rush.

What's next?

With the Monster Among Men back and involved in Bobby Lashley's world at the moment, could we see him challenge the Almighty One for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania? At some point, Strowman will pick up singles gold. That moment could be soon.

With Finn Balor looking to get the title back, we may very well see a triple threat between himself, Strowman, and Lashley at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

