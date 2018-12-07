WWE News: Finn Balor says everyone believed in Becky Lynch except for herself

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 374 // 07 Dec 2018, 05:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn and Becky have been friends for over 15 years.

What's the story?

Wrestlingnews.co reports that Finn Balor spoke with the Notsam Wrestling Podcast with Sam Roberts where he was asked about his match at TLC with Drew McIntyre and his relationship with Becky Lynch.

Roberts asked Balor about his longtime friend, Becky, and if he is surprised with her recent ascent as one of the top stars in the WWE. Balor said everyone always believed in Becky, except for Becky herself at times.

In case you missed it . . .

Finn Balor was among one of the first trainers who helped Becky acclimate to the wrestling game. The two were friends who trained together in Ireland before each left the country to pursue a pro wrestling career outside of their homeland.

Since they both left, each had a different path in getting to the WWE. They both wrestled all over the world.

Finn was a big hit in NJPW while Becky wrestled all over the world and in all-women promotions. Becky has been one of the top, if not the top, performers in WWE since she turned on Charlotte Flair at Summerslam. Her feud with Ronda Rousey leading up to Survivor Series has really cemented her status as a top performer in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Roberts on the podcast, Balor revealed he isn't exactly shocked at his friend's success.

"Can I believe that this is happening? Yes. I’ve always believed that Becky had that in here, I just don’t know that she believed it. Maybe in the last couple months she’s started to get that self-confidence. I think everybody believed in her except herself. Finally, she got that self-confidence, and she’s been rockin’, man. It’s unbelievable to watch, and I think it’s only going to get bigger," he said.

Balor also hoped that Lynch's role would continue long into the future. He added, "she is on fire right now, and she’s been around almost as long as me. She’s been around 15-16 years or something, so she knows exactly what she’s doing in the ring. She’s comfortable, her promos are on fire, and she’s killing. Long may it continue.”

The friends both have important matches at TLC as Lynch defends her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka while Balor will face Drew McIntyre (unless an audible is called in the Corbin/Strowman match).

Advertisement

What's next?

It's always refreshing to hear about the positive relationship between two friends who used to train together 'back in the day'.

Balor and Lynch have maintained their friendship throughout the years, even while they were wrestling for different companies.

Becky and Finn in the good old days before joining WWE

They each were obviously doing something right in order for WWE to sign both. Now that they are both in WWE, they can closely watch each other at close range. The reason why Balor is so beloved by the WWE Universe is that he truly seems like he cares about his fans and his friends regardless of his status or spot in the company.

Becky is also beloved by the WWE Universe because of how hard she's worked to get to the top. It would have been a little cooler if Balor said 'long may she reign' instead though.

Advertisement