WWE News: Finn Balor says he would be "happy" with a move over to SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
08 Dec 2018, 01:51 IST

Finn Balor could be moved in the next WWE draft
Finn Balor could be moved in the next WWE draft

What's the story?

Finn Balor has been utilized to his full potential on Monday Night Raw over the past few months, which could be why many of the WWE Universe believe that he could benefit from a move over to SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Just two years ago, Balor was promoted to the main roster and defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam, to become the first Universal Champion. He was then forced to relinquish this Championship the following night on Raw through injury and was out of action for almost a year.

Balor hasn't been able to lift a single Championship since his return and has seemingly been bouncing around the mid-card with no real storyline in recent months.

The heart of the matter

Balor recently appeared on Not Sam Wrestling, where he was asked about whether or not he would benefit from a move to SmackDown Live, and the former NXT Champion revealed his true love of the business when he stated that he would be happy no matter where he was as long as he could wrestle.

“I take it as good news that I’m getting to step in a ring on Tuesday as opposed to not stepping in a ring at all. So honestly man, you could put me in a ring in a parking lot at Wal-Mart and I’d be happy.Once I’m in a wrestling ring that’s all I care about whether it’s a red one, or a blue one, or a yellow one, or you know anything I’ll be happy," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Finn Balor faces Drew McIntyre at TLC on December 16th, but The Scottish star has already moved past Balor and is eyeing a feud with Dolph Ziggler, so this could be a very fast match.

Do you think Finn Balor would fare better on SmackDown Live? Have your say in the comments section below...



