WWE News: Finn Balor talks about the chances of a Bullet Club reformation in the WWE

Does The Demon King want to rule the Bullet Club once more?

by Nithin Joseph News 12 Jul 2017, 19:35 IST

Finn Balor talks about the Bullet Club possibly reforming in the WWE

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Now, Finn Balor addressed a question regarding the possibility of the Bullet Club being reformed in the WWE. Balor’s immediate reaction was that reforming the stable would be like regressing to an earlier stage of his career. You can check out the interview below.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE currently has four former Bullet Club members on their main roster, namely Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows who are on RAW and AJ Styles on SmackDown. Balor and Anderson are two of the founding members of the Bullet Club, with Balor being the first ever leader of the stable.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Now, the Demon King talked about the possibility of reforming the Bullet Club in the WWE. Balor believed that it would be like taking a step back in his career if the promotion were to reform the stable.

Balor had just finished beating former Bullet Club member and founding member Karl Anderson in under two minutes at a live event at Madison Square Garden when he was asked the question. Finn replied saying, “You know, for us as a group, especially myself and Karl, you know, two of the original members, that was you know, very, it was very much like a moment in time.”

Balor went on to mention how reforming the popular stable would be a regression in his career and felt that it would be the same for Karl Anderson. His exact words were, “You know, to kind of like reform that now would be kind of like regressing, like in our careers, maybe, so to speak. Maybe going forward in the future that could be a possibility but right now I think we're both, you know, pretty happy doing our own thing.”

The Demon King ended the interview by simply stating that Anderson and himself were happy doing their own thing, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of the Bullet Club making an appearance in the WWE sometime in the near future.

What’s next?

Currently, Finn Balor is in a feud with “The Drifter” Elias Samson and it seems that the feud will go on till Summerslam, despite the fact that the WWE Universe was expecting a match between the two at RAW’s newest and latest PPV Great Balls Of Fire.

Author’s take

The Bullet Club is one of the biggest stables in the world of pro-wrestling right now and it would be great to see them grace a WWE ring sometime in the near future. However, as of now, Finn Balor’s point seems valid, as the Bullet Club seems to be something that thrives in the setting that the NJPW has to offer.