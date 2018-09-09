WWE News: Finn Balor teases a huge alliance with top WWE faction

Finn Balor could create a huge alliance in WWE

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor took it to his official Instagram handle recently in order to tease a potential alliance with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose- The Shield.

In case you didn't know...

After being sidelined with a triceps injury for the first half of 2018, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose finally made his much-awaited return to WWE TV on 13th August, 2018 and immediately reunited himself with Seth Rollins in order to feud against the dynamic duo of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

Shortly after Ambrose's return, Rollins would go on to regain the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler, whereas, Roman Reigns would win the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Following Reigns' title win, 'The Big Dog' would go on to successfully defend his newly won championship against Finn Balor next night on Raw and 'The Monster In The Bank' Braun Strowman tried to cash in his contract and eventually win the WWE Universal Championship.

However, in before Strowman could cash in his contract, Ambrose and Rollins would jump in and make the save and subsequently prevent Strowman from cashing in his contract by putting him through a table and officially reuniting The Hounds of Justice.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the group's inception in 2012, the trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins have had their issues with almost every single WWE superstar, starting from the upstarts to the veterans of the business and former Universal Champion Finn Balor is no different either.

In the past, Balor has certainly had his moments and interactions with The Hounds of Justice and during Dean Ambrose's recovery period, the WWE Universe also had the privilege of witnessing a dream Balor Club vs Shield (minus Dean Ambrose) rivalry of sorts as well.

However, in a recent turn of events, 'The Demon King' took it to the social media in order to tease a very interesting alliance, as Balor posted an outstanding fan art of him repping the Shield's gear and being displayed as the fourth member of the group.

Below is Finn Balor's post:

What's next?

Finn Balor is currently in the middle of a feud against Constable Corbin, however, after last week's brutal attack on The Shield, could an alliance between The Shield and Finn Balor indeed be on the cards? Only time will tell what the future holds for both parties.