WWE News: Finn Balor teases a potential rematch against former WWE Champion

Finn Balor wants another match against AJ Styles

What's the story?

WWE Raw star Finn Balor recently appeared on NotSam Wrestling Podcast and during the conversation, the former Universal Champion dropped a potential teaser on having yet another dream match against former two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

In case you didn't know...

We are just one week away from this year's edition of WWE TLC and if you would recall, last year at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view, former Universal Champion, Finn Balor wrestled his former Bullet Club successor AJ Styles for the very first time in a dream encounter.

Balor and Styles, obviously put together a classic back-and-forth match with 'The Demon King' coming out on top eventually. Following the bout, both Styles and Balor shared an iconic moment when they shared a Too Sweet in the middle of the ring.

The heart of the matter

While speaking on NotSam Wrestling Podcast recently, the inaugural Universal Champion, Finn Balor reflected on his classic encounter against former WWE Champion, AJ Styles. Balor claimed that his bout against 'The Phenomenal One' was certainly a lot of fun and the fact that people are still talking about this match even one year after proves that the bout indeed went down well within the WWE Universe. (H/T: Wrestling News)

“From what I can remember, it was a lot of fun. I don’t watch my matches back, so like I can’t say if I’m happy or not. But the fact that you’re still talking about it a year later and they’ve just put it on the Youtube channel and stuff like that, you know, some people liked it for sure.”

In addition, Balor also stated that he would definitely love to share the ring with Styles yet again and is looking forward to running it back with Styles once again.

“I’m looking forward to doing it again. Because I felt like that kind of happened like out of nowhere. I was still finding my feet in WWE, kinda getting back off the injury and I feel like, you know, in the year that I’ve been back since that match, you know, I feel like I’ve really found my feet in the ring. Kinda working on a different frequency right now. I think like that match with me and AJ, sometime in the future, is gonna blow that match before out of the water.”

What's next?

Finn Balor is currently set to wrestle Drew McIntyre at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view on the 16th of December. Whereas, AJ Styles will battle Daniel Bryan in a WWE Championship rematch.

