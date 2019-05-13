WWE News: Finn Balor teases a very interesting twist for Money in the Bank 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 571 // 13 May 2019, 17:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a great moment this could potentially be!

What's the story?

Money in the Bank is only a few days away and the excitement is rife among WWE fans. One of the men who's going to be a part of the mix, Finn Balor may have just revealed his plans, if he wins the big contract.

The Intercontinental Champion sent out a very interesting Tweet. From the looks of it, everyone who follows his account seemed to be in favor of the move.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor is one of the four men from SmackDown Live who'll be a part of the proceedings at Money in the Bank competing in the men's ladder match. The others are Andrade, Ali and Randy Orton.

What makes Balor unique is the fact that he's the only person in the mix who's a reigning champion as well. Balor was a part of RAW before being drafted to SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

He had an impressive showing at WrestleMania 35 where he arrived as The Demon King against Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Balor sent out the following Tweet and all at once, Twitter went into frenzy mode based on the possibility. Finn Balor is a big fan favorite and it is no wonder that people want him to be WWE Champion too.

What this Tweet implies is the fact that if Finn Balor does win the Money in the Bank contract, he could cash in the match during the Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston battle. It would make him the second Superstar from Ireland to hold two championships in WWE at the same time in the current roster. The other one is, of course, his friend Becky Lynch.

What's next?

RAW and SmackDown Live will emanate from the United Kingdom this week. Could we see a massive twist or two before Money in the Bank 2019? Only time will tell.