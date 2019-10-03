WWE News: Finn Balor teases forming a faction to take on Undisputed Era

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.44K // 03 Oct 2019, 21:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Finn Balor call on some friends?

Finn Balor shocked the WWE Universe when he returned to NXT last night, but the man he confronted, Adam Cole, has been shocking the system on the Black and Gold Brand for quite a while now as part of the Undisputed Era.

In an interview with Newsweek, Finn Balor has confirmed that he may need to be part of a group to take on one of WWE's most dominant factions.

It's no problem. I've been part of a group before, I've been one of those guys who has been an individual [performer] for a very long time. But maybe you need a group to face Undisputed Era, we'll see.

The former Universal Champion also opened up about how nerve-racking it was to return to the brand where he first gained notoriety in WWE.

I have to be honest, it's a little nerve-wracking. The game has changed a lot in NXT since I was here. Seeing the match Cole and Matt Riddle put on tonight, they are two of the absolute best in-ring competitors in the world. So it's a little nerve-wracking to get into the deep end with those guys.

Balor back for good?

One of the biggest questions that came from Balor's NXT appearance was whether he's now full-time on the brand. While his promo suggested the same, you never know.

Well Newsweek asked the question, and Balor confirmed that is the case.

Right now that's what it means. I'm going to wrestle whenever, whoever I want. That's something I've been chasing for quite some time in my career.

Advertisement

I don't believe in any boundaries be it weight class, country, promotion... And I want to break those boundaries. I'm here at NXT to do that.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Do not miss out!