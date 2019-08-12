WWE News: Finn Balor teases interesting reunion with top faction

Finn Balor could reunite with a few familiar friends

At tonight's WWE SummerSlam pre-show, former Universal Champion Finn Balor was confronted by a few familiar faces in a backstage segment, as the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows (The O.C) had a very interesting proposition for the former Universal Champion.

In the lead-up to SummerSlam 2019, Finn Balor lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules and immediately found himself being targeted by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Within the next few weeks, a match between Balor and Wyatt was eventually confirmed for SummerSlam in what will be the latter's first match as 'The Fiend'.

Styles, on the other hand, won the WWE United States Championship from Ricochet and will be defending his title against The One and Only in a rematch at SummerSlam. Styles also recently reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and reunited The Club who are now known as The O.C.

Just hours prior to Finn Balor's highly awaited match against Wyatt, the former Universal Champion teased a potential reunion that fans have been waiting to see for years now, as Balor was confronted backstage by Styles, Anderson, and Gallows.

During the confrontation, The O.C. gave their best wishes to Balor in his match against 'The Fiend' and also had an interesting proposition for him, claiming that all Balor had to do is say when and The O.C. would be happy to help him.

The former Universal Champion will also be in action against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, in a match which promises to be intense. Styles, meanwhile, will defend the US Title against Ricochet.

Balor, of course, is the founder of the Bullet Club, a faction which previously consisted of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Following Balor's departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Styles took over the leadership reign in the Bullet Club.