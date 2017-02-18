WWE News: Finn Balor teases dream match against The Undertaker on Instagram

The Demon is at it again.

Could it be?

What’s the story?

The master of teasers is at it again, and this time it surely will send the fans into a frenzied state. Finn Balor took to his Instagram account and posted the following fan-made image of The Undertaker and himself:

#finnart x Dustin Wilson A post shared by Finn Blor (@finnbalor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

It looks absolutely surreal.

In case you didn’t know....

Finn Balor has been recuperating from his shoulder injury for quite some time now with the first ever Universal Champion expected to return to the ring in the first week of March. WWE have already advertised Balor for some live events in next month and if that’s any indication, then The Demon could be back on RAW soon.

As far as The Undertaker is concerned, The Deadman has not been seen on TV ever since the Royal Rumble match, in which he was eliminated by Roman Reigns. Speculations arose about the possibility of a match between Reigns and Taker, but all of it has taken a back seat after Reigns was booked to face Braun Strowman at Fastlane.

The match could still be on the cards and the build up could begin once Fastlane is over. But what if WWE has decided to take a different path to book Balor and Taker in a dream match? The mere sound of it screams a wholesome classic.

The heart of the matter

Balor is known to use all social media outlets to tease possible angles that may not always come to fruition. Thus, this may very well be one of his tricks to mislead the fans. But reports from Wrestling Observer have suggested that Vince McMahon wants a fresh face to face the Undertaker in order to build up future stars. While Reigns is surely an option, Balor is a notch higher, to be honest.

There have also been rumours of Vince McMahon having a surprise for WrestleMania that the fans would love. Could this be it? We surely hope so.

What’s next?

Fastlane, which is RAW’s final PPV stop before WrestleMania, will determine the matches to feature on the card. Goldberg takes on Kevin Owens for the Universal title, Sami Zayn will go up against Samoa Joe and Reigns will look to give Braun Strowman his first singles loss in the WWE.

With Balor all clear to return, a comeback at Fastlane can’t be ruled out. Same goes for the Undertaker, who can turn up at any time. But all of this will most likely be saved for the fallout episode of RAW.

Sportskeeda’s take

Finn Balor vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33? Hell yeah! The characters, the entrances and the aura – this has all the makings of being the perfect passing of the torch match. But WWE’s adamant on Reigns being the bearer, so we shouldn’t get our hopes up too high.

And of course, it’s Balor we’re talking about here, who wouldn’t miss out the opportunity on planting ideas in the minds of the fans. Nonetheless, the match is still a viable possibility. So keep your fingers crossed folks.