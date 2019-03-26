WWE News: Finn Balor to face Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35

The Almighty versus The Demon King?!

What's the story?

Finn Balor will face Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35 in two weeks.

Their match was confirmed on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw when Balor defeated Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match.

In case you didn't know...

Balor and Lashley have been feuding since October 2018 when they faced each other in singles competition for the first time.

They've competed in four singles matches so far, but their feud began to focus on the Intercontinental Championship once Lashley gained the title earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship in January when he defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat match - marking his first title in WWE since winning the ECW World Championship in 2007.

Balor defeated Lashley and his manager Lio Rush in a handicap match to win the Intercontinental Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. His reign lasted less than a month before Lashley won the title back following interference from Rush.

Though Balor has already won the Intercontinental Championship before, some fans are still interested in seeing the former Universal Championship win the title at WrestleMania 35, avenging his loss to Rollins at WrestleMania 34.

What's next?

With little to no excitement surrounding the continuation of this feud, WWE could have Balor use the "Demon" gimmick at WrestleMania, but that is pure speculation.

The "Demon" gimmick was a major part of Balor's character in NXT, but has been used rarely and randomly since his debut on the main roster three years ago.

SummerSlam seems to be the only show where "The Demon" is used consistently with Balor using the gimmick every year since winning the Universal Championship in 2016.

The company has "Demon King" Balor on their advertisements for WrestleMania 35, which hopefully means the Demon will return at the event.

