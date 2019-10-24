WWE News: Finn Balor turns heel with shocking attack on crowd favourites

Shubham Roy

Finn Balor after taking out Johnny Gargano.

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT emanated from Full Sail Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and as promised on last week's episode, they delivered us with a great main event match where NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defended his title against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

However, it was the moment after the match got over that has left the WWE Universe awestruck. Finn Balor came out and turned heel by taking out Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa.

The aftermath of the North American Championship match

After Roderick Strong successfully retained his NXT North American title in a tense Triple Threat Match, the remaining members of The Undisputed Era along with NXT Champion Adam Cole came out to celebrate with him and proceeded to lay a beatdown on both Lee and Dijakovic.

They were interrupted by Tomasso Ciampa who came down the ramp with his trusted crutch in his hand and entered the ring to confront the Undisputed Era. Johnny Gargano soon joined in and things looked to go against the Era when Balor also joined the fray to seemingly aid Gargano and Ciampa.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Balor laid out Gargano with an Overhead Kick. A shocked Ciampa was then taken out by the Undisputed Era while Balor just stood in the corner and watched. Balor then put Gargano through the barricade with a running front dropkick and laid him out with the 1916 on the steel ramp.

Balor however didn't show any signs of joining the Era even though the faction stared down on Balor from inside the ring in amazement and showed their approval by doing their signature hand-sign.

A return to the dark side for Balor?

It seems like Balor has returned to his Bullet Club roots where he was the leader and founder of the villainous faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling as Prince Devitt. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming weeks but one thing is for sure - a dark Finn Balor is a dangerous Finn Balor.