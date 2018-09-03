WWE News: Finn Bálor draws criticism for alluding to deceased WWE star's controversial past

Bálor, on an episode of RAW.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar and inaugural Universal Champion Finn Bálor has received criticism from the social media team for WWF deceased superstar Chyna, after allegedly alluding to the former star's adult film.

In case you didn't know...

Chyna was a key part of the Attitude Era, debuting in 1997 as the bodyguard for the newly-formed D-Generation X.

Despite being a woman, Chyna wrestled almost exclusively in the men's division, becoming the first woman to capture a male title, the Intercontinental champion, which she held in both 1999 and 2000.

She also captured the WWF Women's Championship at WrestleMania X-Seven, defeating future WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, who was a part of the Right to Censor at the time.

In April 2016, Chyna died in Redondo Beach, California. Doctors classed her cause of death as a drug overdose.

Finn Bálor made his debut in WWE in 2014 and is a former NXT and Universal champion. Before joining WWE, he wrestled as Prince Devitt and is a former leader of the Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

In a post on Twitter, Bálor tweeted a photo of himself, John Cena and Bobby Lashley, standing tall over their opponents at a live event in Asia.

Bálor captioned the tweet with the hashtag One Night In China, which many saw as a mention to the former Women's champions adult film of the same name.

Replying, the social media team that post about the deceased star said the post was "not in the best of taste" and wanted as much support from current WWE superstars, in their campaign for the 9th wonder to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Not in the best of taste. We at Team Chyna are doing our best to get on the same page with the WWE, and could use as much positive support from wrestlers as possible.#TeamChyna #ChynaHOF #LetChynaIn @WWE — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) September 3, 2018

What's next?

Finn Bálor is currently feuding with the acting general manager of RAW, 'Constable' Baron Corbin. He hasn't been booked in a match for upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV yet but this situation can change over the next couple of weeks.