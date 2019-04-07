WWE News: First look of WrestleMania 35 entrance stage revealed

A recent picture from inside the MetLife Stadium has surfaced online ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35.The photo shows the entrance stage being constructed with a huge 'Mania logo slapped on the curved screen.

WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us. The jam-packed event is set to emanate from MetLife Stadium in less than 24 hours.

Over the course of the past several years, WWE has invested quite a sum on WrestleMania stage sets. 2 years ago, the company spent a whopping $5 million on the stage for WrestleMania 33. The last time WrestleMania was hosted at MetLife Stadium, the platform on top of the ring boasted a replica of The Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge adorned the entranceway.

For the past several days, we have been getting updates on the construction going on inside MetLife Stadium. Recently, a photo emerged online, showing the ring and the platform on the top being constructed. Mere hours away from The Show of Shows, another photo has surfaced that shows a closer look at the entrance stage of WrestleMania 35.

The stage boasts a giant curved screen, with a huge WrestleMania 35 logo flashing on it.

As we get closer to The Grandest Stage Of Them All, we might get a proper look at the finished product of the stage. WWE has released videos of the finished work in the past, and the fans can expect one this time too.

WrestleMania 35 is turning out to be the biggest wrestling show of all time, with more than 15 matches having been announced so far. Hopefully, we get to witness the same creativity this time, that WWE put into the stadium 6 years ago at WrestleMania 29.

