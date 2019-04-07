×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: First look of WrestleMania 35 entrance stage revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.21K   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:45 IST

WrestleMania 35
WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

A recent picture from inside the MetLife Stadium has surfaced online ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35.The photo shows the entrance stage being constructed with a huge 'Mania logo slapped on the curved screen.


In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is almost upon us. The jam-packed event is set to emanate from MetLife Stadium in less than 24 hours.


Over the course of the past several years, WWE has invested quite a sum on WrestleMania stage sets. 2 years ago, the company spent a whopping $5 million on the stage for WrestleMania 33. The last time WrestleMania was hosted at MetLife Stadium, the platform on top of the ring boasted a replica of The Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge adorned the entranceway.


The heart of the matter

That curved screen looks impressive!
That curved screen looks impressive!

For the past several days, we have been getting updates on the construction going on inside MetLife Stadium. Recently, a photo emerged online, showing the ring and the platform on the top being constructed. Mere hours away from The Show of Shows, another photo has surfaced that shows a closer look at the entrance stage of WrestleMania 35.

The stage boasts a giant curved screen, with a huge WrestleMania 35 logo flashing on it.


What's next?

As we get closer to The Grandest Stage Of Them All, we might get a proper look at the finished product of the stage. WWE has released videos of the finished work in the past, and the fans can expect one this time too.

WrestleMania 35 is turning out to be the biggest wrestling show of all time, with more than 15 matches having been announced so far. Hopefully, we get to witness the same creativity this time, that WWE put into the stadium 6 years ago at WrestleMania 29.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: 40+ current Superstars still not booked for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
11 Greatest WrestleMania entrances of all time
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 huge predictions for the pay-per-view 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 recent rumors which should not come true
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their rumoured WrestleMania 35 opponents
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Two more matches added to WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Shocking fantasy segments for the PPV
RELATED STORY
8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
8 shocking decisions WWE could make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us