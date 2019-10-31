WWE News: First-ever singles title change takes place in Saudi Arabia

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 Oct 2019, 22:54 IST

R-Truth once again found a way to reclaim his 24/7 Championship in Saudi Arabia

The 20-man battle royal for the chance to take on AJ Styles for the United States Championship took place as part of the kick-off show for Crown Jewel. It was Humberto Carrillo who was able to come out on top by last eliminating Erick Rowan for the chance to fight for his first main roster title.

The title-change came mid-way through the match when Sunil Singh was eliminated - R-Truth took advantage and pinned the same man who pinned him a few weeks ago on RAW to reclaim the title. This means that Truth is now a 21-time 24/7 Champion.

First-ever singles title change in Saudi Arabia

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were able to defeat The Bar back at The Greatest Royal Rumble to become Raw Tag Team Champions after the titles were vacated ahead of the show by Braun Strowman and Nicholas. This was the first title change to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; R-Truth's is the first singles Championship victory. It remains to be seen if he will stay Champion since he could be pinned later in the night.

This may not be the only title change to take place tonight since both the WWE and Universal Championships are on the line in hotly-anticipated matches including Cain Velasquez and The Fiend.

AJ Styles will also put his United States Championship on the line later tonight, which means that this could be the first show in The Middle East to have more than one title-change if any of the challengers are able to step up to the occasion and walk out with the gold.

