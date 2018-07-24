WWE News: First Ever Women-exclusive pay-per-view "Evolution" announced for October

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.34K // 24 Jul 2018, 06:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Next Big Step in Women's Wrestling History

Women's wrestling continues to advance as Stephanie McMahon kicked off Monday Night Raw announcing the first-ever women-exclusive pay-per-view "Evolution."

You heard right! The first-ever ALL-WOMEN'S PAY-PER-VIEW event comes your way October 28...marking the next chapter in @WWE's Women's EVOLUTION! pic.twitter.com/Uvp9b3qFjB — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

The event will take place on Sunday, October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York - an arena that holds 14,500 people.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

This event will feature all the women of WWE including wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and participants in the upcoming Mae Young Classic.

In addition to featuring only female talent, the Evolution pay-per-view will feature matches with the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship and the Finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Stephanie McMahon was joined by Vince McMahon and Triple H at the start of the show and cited the hashtag "Give Divas a Chance" as the start of the Women's Evolution.

Though credited to the WWE fanbase, the Give Divas a Chance hashtag came about after former WWE Diva AJ Lee called out Stephanie on the treatment and pay of women in the company.

The start of it all

The "Give Divas a Chance" hashtag took off after this encounter and continued to trend on social media, leading to WWE abandoning the Diva's moniker and the Diva's Champion following the arrival of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to the main roster in 2015.

Since their call-up from NXT, women's wrestling in WWE has continued to make history with main events on TV and pay-per-view as well as several first-time matches.

This is without a doubt the biggest spotlight WWE has provided its women's wrestler and will hopefully give us some moments worthy of the pay-per-view's namesake. Lita and Trish Stratus are two legends who are already confirmed for the event. What's next, we're yet to find out. This is exciting!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com