WWE News: First Last Woman Standing match announced for WWE Evolution

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has led to a highly disturbing match stipulation

What's the story?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been involved in one of the most intense rivalries we've seen in some time. While the Lass Kicker won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell last month, Lynch and Charlotte have never finished their rematch.

In case you didn't know..

Becky Lynch turned on her best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam this year, attacking her after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lynch beat down the Queen and revealed that she was tired of not receiving the respect she deserved.

Lynch would defeat Charlotte at HIAC in September, but their bitter rivalry didn't stop there. After Lynch disqualified herself by hitting Charlotte with the title at WWE Super Show-Down, the former champion would get a rematch against Lynch on SmackDown Live. If Lynch lost by DQ again, she would lose her title to Flair.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair fought back and forth in a fantastic championship bout on SmackDown Live. However, after their brawl on the outside went a little too long, both were counted out, again cutting another great title fight short.

Charlotte would end up running Becky Lynch through the stage after being cheated out of the title yet again, damaging herself in the process.

Afterward, the SmackDown General Manager addressed the Women's Championship situation, issuing a history-making announcement.

Paige revealed that Charlotte would get one final match against Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution in a match that would throw all excuses out the window. The SmackDown Women's Championship will be defended in a Last Woman Standing Match.

What's next?

Becky Lynch has been working to break free of Charlotte Flair's shadow and prove that she's truly the best in the division on SmackDown Live. Though, after two shaky finishes in their last two meetings, maybe the Lass Kicker doesn't have what it takes to put away the Queen. In a little over two weeks, Becky Lynch will have no way to escape Charlotte Flair.

Will Becky Lynch finally rid herself of Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution?

