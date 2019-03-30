WWE News: First photo of WrestleMania 35 stage construction revealed

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 610 // 30 Mar 2019, 09:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

With less than ten days left for WrestleMania, the WWE crew has one of the most daunting tasks of them all, and it doesn't necessarily involve the superstars at all. As we know, WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all, and it usually has the grandest set of them all.

With WrestleMania 34 having one of the most epic sets in WWE history, and WrestleMania 33 being an incredible one as well, naturally, there's a very high standard for Vince McMahon and the company to live up to.

Though it's not clear yet how it'll shape up, we have the first major picture of the stage construction.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is on April 7th and we're quickly approaching. One of the interesting things to note from this WrestleMania is that the ring will have some insulation from within because there is potential for a blizzard or a major snow in New Jersey/New York City.

Naturally, this would make it difficult for the superstars, but WWE posted an incredible behind-the-scenes video of the man responsible for making many of WWE's revolutionary rings over the years

However, the ring is only one small part of it. The stage is what makes the presentation so much bigger, and last time they were at MetLife Stadium, there was a big Statue Of Liberty replica.

The heart of the matter

Reddit User r/bestinthect posted an aerial view of the WrestleMania 35 stage beginning construction.

As you can see, it's all a work in progress, but a careful inspection of the photo reveals that the major stage part of it is all in the works. It's going to be interesting to see what theme they go with this year around.

What's next?

The Show of Shows is just over a week away, and fans couldn't be more excited about it. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest WrestleMania updates!

