WWE News: First in-game screenshot of WWE 2K19 released by AJ Styles

Will 2K19 be a phenomenal game?

What's the story?

WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter to release the first official screenshot of the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game and unsurprisingly enough, it featured the in-game version of the Phenomenal One striking a pose on top of the apron.

In case you didn't know...

Video publishers 2K dropped the announcement of the latest edition of the WWE game on June 15th and were quick to announce AJ Styles as the cover superstar in a press conference on June 18th.

2K subsequently announced Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey as the two pre-order bonus characters and very recently, released details regarding the game's collector's edition.

The collector's edition of this year's game is titled as the "Woooo! Edition" and would be based on 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. As was with the previous installments of the game, those who purchase the collector's edition will get a deluxe copy of the game four days prior to its official release and the copy will be accompanied by a plaque that would have a piece of the Nature Boy's iconic purple and pink robe.

In addition to gaining access to a Season Pass and both the pre-order bonus characters, owners of the collector's edition will also have the opportunity to play with Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, 2002 version of the Undertaker, Randy Savage, the 1983 Starrcade arena and Ric and Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 24 and 32 robes respectively.

2K also announced the "WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge" which would require players to play the brand new towers mode and defeat the million dollar tower. The contestants would also need to submit a promotional video which will be used to shortlist four semifinalists. The winner of the tournament between the four semifinalists will play AJ Styles in the final with a million dollars on the line.

The heart of the matter

The Champ That Runs The Camp is doing his bit in promoting the game he deservedly is on the cover of and ideally did the honors of giving the fans a preview of the much-anticipated game:

What's next?

WWE 2K19 will hit the stores on October 9th, 2018 and will be available on all notable platforms such as windows, X Box One and PlayStation 4.

Excited for this year's edition? What do you look forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below...