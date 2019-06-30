WWE News: First time ever tag-team match scheduled for Monday Night Raw

The New Day

What's the story?

The New Day will once again be in-action on WWE Raw this coming Monday night, as the company has announced a first time ever match will be taking place on the flagship broadcast.

Two yet-to-be-named members of The New Day, for the first time ever, will collide with the team of Erik and Ivar - known as The Viking Raiders.

In case you didn't know...

The Wildcard Rule continues in WWE and will see The New Day competing on Raw once again this week as the team of Big E and Xavier Woods, along with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, have seen regular action on Raw in recent weeks. This week will be no different.

WWE are yet to announce which members of The New Day will be in-action on Raw, making it possible the WWE Champion himself could be involved in tag-team competition.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com announced the tag match will take place this Monday night on Raw, marking the first time the pair have competed against each other.

"The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on Raw," reads the announcement from WWE.com. "Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far?"

What's next?

With the invocation of the Wildcard Rule on a weekly basis in WWE, the tag-team divisions on Monday and Tuesday nights have been heating up, as new contenders continue to emerge to challenge both The Revival as well as Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan.

With Heavy Machinery and The Viking Raiders picking up significant momentum in recent weeks, it is very possible The Raiders could advance in Raw Tag Title contention if they can successfully score a victory over the New Day this coming week. On last week's Raw episode, The Raiders successfully defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The Club.

