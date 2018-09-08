Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: First two match for Mixed Match Challenge revealed

Anirban Banerjee
News
1.30K   //    08 Sep 2018, 12:33 IST

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are set to team up once again!

What's the story?

WWE Host and Ring Announcer, Mike Rome recently took to Twitter to announce some breaking news about the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge.

In the video, he revealed that the first two matches for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge on the 18th of September have been announced.

In case you didn't know...

Last week saw the announcement of the Mixed Match Challenge, where the teams are slated to take part in a series of matches. The first season of the Mixed Match Challenge was won by the team of Miz and Asuka. Both of them have teamed up yet again for this season and will look to pull off back-to-back victories. Unlike last time, however, Asuka no longer has her undefeated streak and has lost quite a few matches down the road.

A few teams have remained the same as the last competition, although, with the introduction of new stars to the mix, the ten team tournament has changed up a bit.

The heart of the matter

Mike Rome said that he was about to head back to the WWE performance centre, but before he did that he had news for his followers. He gave a glimpse at the September 18th beginning of the Mixed Match Challenge tournament, where he talked about the first two matches which had been announced.

He revealed that the first match to be announced was none other than one between the team of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, who would be taking on the team of Kevin Owens and Natalya.

Kevin Owens has been the source of controversy as of late, 'quitting' Raw, only to return and attack Bobby Lashley and the Shield the following week. Bliss and Strowman were one of the most popular sides when the first tournament took place, although they finished in the semi-finals.

On the other side of things, the second match announced for the night was the team of AJ Styles and Charlotte, taking on the team of Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

What's next?

The Mixed Match Challenge is set to start on the 18th of September and will see some of the most popular male and female stars in the WWE team up to take each other on. 

Who do you think will win in the first two matches of the Mixed Match Challenge Tournament?

Anirban Banerjee
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
