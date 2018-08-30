Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: First wave of superstars in WWE 2K19 announced

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.71K   //    30 Aug 2018, 23:08 IST

Ronda Rous
Ronda Rousey will be a pre-order exclusive for WWE 2K19

What's the story?

75 superstars who will appear in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game have been announced in a live-stream.

In case you didn't know...

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The heart of the matter

The first wave of announcements was held today, hosted by Rusev, Lana and the RAW Tag Team Champions The B-Team.

The announced superstars are:

  1. Adam Cole
  2. Kyle O'Reilly
  3. Bobby Fish
  4. Bobby Roode
  5. Braun Strowman
  6. Titus O'Neil
  7. Ember Moon
  8. Bayley
  9. Elias
  10. Kevin Owens
  11. 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey (Pre-Order Exclusive)
  12. Rusev
  13. Lana
  14. Bo Dallas
  15. Curtis Axel
  16. Bray Wyatt
  17. Roman Reigns
  18. Seth Rollins
  19. Velveteen Dream
  20. Sasha Banks
  21. Tyler Bate
  22. Liv Morgan
  23. Angelo Dawkins
  24. Montez Ford
  25. Bianca Belair
  26. 'Woken' Matt Hardy
  27. Finn Bálor
  28. Kairi Sane
  29. Apollo Crews
  30. Jinder Mahal
  31. Drew McIntyre
  32. Aleister Black
  33. Johnny Gargano
  34. Ruby Riott
  35. Pete Dunne
  36. Sarah Logan
  37. Fandango
  38. Tyler Breeze
  39. Shayna Baszler
  40. Akam
  41. Alexa Bliss
  42. Alicia Fox
  43. Baron Corbin
  44. Big Show
  45. Brock Lesnar
  46. Chad Gable
  47. Curt Hawkins
  48. Dana Brooke
  49. Dash Wilder
  50. Dean Ambrose
  51. Dolph Ziggler
  52. Goldust
  53. Heath Slater
  54. Jason Jordan
  55. Kassius Ohno
  56. Konnor
  57. Lars Sullivan
  58. Mickie James
  59. Mojo Rawley
  60. Natalya
  61. Nia Jax
  62. Nick Miller
  63. No Way Jose
  64. Oney Lorcan
  65. Otis Sozovic
  66. Rezar
  67. Rhyno
  68. Roderick Strong
  69. Sami Zayn
  70. Scott Dawson
  71. Shane Thorne
  72. Triple H
  73. Tucker Knight
  74. Viktor
  75. Zack Ryder

You can watch the entire stream video here:

What's next?

The second wave of superstars will be announced on September 5, with the third, final wave of superstars being announced on September 12.

The game will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.

