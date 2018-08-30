WWE News: First wave of superstars in WWE 2K19 announced

Ronda Rousey will be a pre-order exclusive for WWE 2K19

What's the story?

75 superstars who will appear in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game have been announced in a live-stream.

In case you didn't know...

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The heart of the matter

The first wave of announcements was held today, hosted by Rusev, Lana and the RAW Tag Team Champions The B-Team.

The announced superstars are:

Adam Cole Kyle O'Reilly Bobby Fish Bobby Roode Braun Strowman Titus O'Neil Ember Moon Bayley Elias Kevin Owens 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey (Pre-Order Exclusive) Rusev Lana Bo Dallas Curtis Axel Bray Wyatt Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Velveteen Dream Sasha Banks Tyler Bate Liv Morgan Angelo Dawkins Montez Ford Bianca Belair 'Woken' Matt Hardy Finn Bálor Kairi Sane Apollo Crews Jinder Mahal Drew McIntyre Aleister Black Johnny Gargano Ruby Riott Pete Dunne Sarah Logan Fandango Tyler Breeze Shayna Baszler Akam Alexa Bliss Alicia Fox Baron Corbin Big Show Brock Lesnar Chad Gable Curt Hawkins Dana Brooke Dash Wilder Dean Ambrose Dolph Ziggler Goldust Heath Slater Jason Jordan Kassius Ohno Konnor Lars Sullivan Mickie James Mojo Rawley Natalya Nia Jax Nick Miller No Way Jose Oney Lorcan Otis Sozovic Rezar Rhyno Roderick Strong Sami Zayn Scott Dawson Shane Thorne Triple H Tucker Knight Viktor Zack Ryder

You can watch the entire stream video here:

What's next?

The second wave of superstars will be announced on September 5, with the third, final wave of superstars being announced on September 12.

The game will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.