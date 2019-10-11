WWE News: Five Superstars move to main roster ahead of 2019 draft

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 476 // 11 Oct 2019, 04:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew Gulak will be part of the WWE draft

WWE has announced that Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Street Profits duo Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford will be eligible for selection in the 2019 draft.

The roster changes will begin on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and continue on the October 14 episode of RAW, with 29 draft picks being made on SmackDown and a further 39 being made on RAW.

WWE’s preliminary Draft Pool shows that all five of these Superstars will find out their future brand destination on Friday’s SmackDown.

Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak return to the main roster

Two of the most prominent Superstars on 205 Live since the show began, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak also featured heavily on RAW when the cruiserweight division appeared on the red brand between September 2016 and January 2018.

Tozawa became the fifth holder of the Cruiserweight Championship when he defeated Neville for the title on RAW in August 2017, but his reign lasted just six days before he lost it back to the same opponent at SummerSlam.

As for Gulak, he ended a three-year wait to become Cruiserweight Champion when he won the title from Tony Nese in a Triple Threat match – also involving Tozawa – at Stomping Grounds in June 2019. However, he lost the title to Lio Rush on the latest episode of NXT.

Humberto Carrillo, who regularly appears on 205 Live, is surprisingly listed as another eligible Superstar for the draft. Other than the cruiserweight-only show, his two main-roster appearances so far have come at Super ShowDown (51-man Battle Royal) and Clash of Champions (Triple Threat match).

The Street Profits officially leave NXT?

WWE fans have seen The Street Profits appear on NXT as in-ring competitors and on RAW as backstage personalities in recent months.

Now, after they lost their rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Undisputed ERA, it appears that they will move to RAW or SmackDown and permanently leave NXT in the upcoming draft.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!