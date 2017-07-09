WWE News: Footage of Kevin Owens following US Championship loss

Owens looks sombre and downcast after his loss to AJ Styles.

The Prizefighter doesn’t seem to be the happiest wrestler right now

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens lost the United States Champion to AJ Styles at a Live Event at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and now footage has surfaced of The Prizefighter getting out of the ring, disappointed, following his unexpected title loss.

In case you didn’t know...

Owens won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33 from Chris Jericho and would feud with him until the SmackDown after Payback, which led to Owens becoming a two-time United States Championship.

Following his loss at the Live Event in Madison Square Garden show, Owens’ 2nd championship reign ended at 66 days. His total time as the United States Championship was 94 days for both reigns with the United States Championship.

The heart of the matter

After Owens lost the title, the former champion would take what many fans considered a disappointed move out of the ring after his defeat. He also blacked out his profile and background photo on Twitter as if to symbolise a wrestler in mourning.

The most discouraged and depressed ring exit ever, by Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/Epr4A1g0IF — Mith Gifs (@MithGifs) July 8, 2017

Many fans have been speculating the reason why Owens lost his championship before the Battleground or SummerSlam pay-per-view. Some fans have speculated that Owens was injured and the decision was last minute, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that there was no indication of an injury and that the decision was a booking decision.

What’s next?

WWE has removed the United States Championship match at Battleground in two weeks time which has caused many fans to speculate what’s next in the feud between Owens and Styles.

There’s a chance that Owens could be taking some brief time off, but no news has been reported in this regard. Since this title change was reported as a booking decision, there’s a strong possibility that this match could be an angle that plays out on WWE programming.

Author’s take

Owens losing the title seems to have made his character downcast, and hopefully, we get to see that side of Owens this Tuesday.