WWE News: Forgotten Superstar says he has not retired, confirms WWE return

WWE is getting some timely reinforcements.

What's the story?

It's the business end of WrestleMania season and WWE is unsurprisingly pulling out all the stops for the 35th edition of the Show of Shows.

Luke Harper took to Twitter to clarify that he has not hung up his boots just yet and that he will be making his return at WrestleMania Axxess for WWE Worlds Collide.

In case you didn't know...

It should be noted that Harper made his in-ring return at a WWE Live Event in his hometown of Rochester a couple of weeks back. What's even more interesting that he showed up as a babyface. He appeared again a few days ago at a house show in Trenton and lost to Apollo Crews.

Harper has been absent from WWE TV ever since The Bludgeon Brothers dropped the SmackDown Tag Team titles to the New Day back in August 2018. He apparently suffered from a serious wrist injury and had to undergo surgery to get it fixed.

The former Intercontinental Champion is now cleared to return, however, his comeback match is quite underwhelming, to say the least.

The heart of the matter

Luke Harper was announced to compete in the NXT vs. NXT Alumni match at the Worlds Collide event during WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday, April 4th, 2019.

He will take on Dominik Dijakovic in a singles matchup. Other matches include Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English, Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze and Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era.

Harper addressed his confirmed return with the following tweet:

To all those asking if I retired....



My return to @WWE has been confirmed.



Just tell @MmmGorgeous to stay the hell away from me. https://t.co/wSc9qZ0Iy2 — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 28, 2019

Someone better pass on the message to The Sultan of Selfies.

What's next?

With Erick Rowan prominently featured as Daniel Bryan's sidekick on the road to WrestleMania, it's great to see Harper back into the fold as well.

Harper may not feature on the actual 'Mania card as there is frankly just no room. However, the talented big man should be back on TV after the mega show on April 7th.

