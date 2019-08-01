WWE News: Former 24/7 Champion says he will pin Maria Kanellis to win the title

Maria Kanellis wins the title

What's the story?

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Maria Kanellis won the WWE 24/7 Champinship by forcing her husband, Mike to lie down and take the pin.

Former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has now posted a tweet, stating that he has no shame in saying that he will pin a pregnant Maria to win the title.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's episode of RAW, fans witnessed a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match for the 24/7 championship, contested between R-Truth & Carmella and Drake Maverick & Renee Michelle.

The ending to the match saw Truth pin Maverick. This prompted several Superstars at ringside to enter the ring and pounce on R-Truth.

Amidst the confusion, the referee made a three-count and Mike Kanellis emerged out from the pile with the title, becoming a champion for the first time in WWE.

Soon after, Maria Kanellis confronted her husband and forced him to lie down on the ground. A referee was called, who proceeded to make the three count, as Maria became the first-ever pregnant 24/7 Champion!

The heart of the matter

Maria was later seen showing off her title and asking the first-ever 24/7 title winner Titus O'Neil whether he would try to pin a pregnant woman to win the title again.

As a bunch of helpless mid-carders watched, Maria left the scene while declaring herself a "pregnant champ".

It seems like former WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has zero problems with pinning Maria, and regaining the championship.

He posted a tweet stating that he has no shame, remorse, or fear for wanting to do what many Superstars seemed reluctant to, this Monday on RAW. Maverick added that he will pin a pregnant woman to become the 24/7 Champion again.

I have no shame...No remorse...

No fear...



I WILL PIN A PREGNANT WOMAN TO BECOME 24/7 CHAMPION AGAIN.



YES - I HAVE TWEETED THAT.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/Q9QdEJLia3 — My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) August 1, 2019

What's next?

Maria Kanellis becoming the 24/7 Champion has given rise to a string of possibilities. It would be interesting to see how WWE will take the title off of Maria in the near future.

Will Maverick manage to do what he has promised?