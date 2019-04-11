WWE News: Former announcer talks about Michael Cole's short-tempered persona off-screen

Michael Cole is apparently a very different person off-screen

What's the story?

Pat McAfee recently revealed that he was close to quitting WWE following an altercation with Michael Cole backstage at WrestleMania, which has led to another former WWE announcer in Axel Del Barrio coming forward to reveal Michael Cole's short tempered persona when the cameras are off.

In case you didn't know...

Alex Del Barrio was employed by WWE under the name Alex Reyes until he was released back in 2016. He was able to work closely with Michael Cole and the whole commentary team throughout his time in WWE and made the decision to come forward and tell his story off the back of Pat McAfee's recent revelation.

Michael Cole is much more than just a commentator for WWE, he is held in high regard by many of the backstage staff, is one of the longest-tenured employees and has helped to sign a number of names to WWE in recent years, which is why he has so much power.

The heart of the matter

Alex Del Barrio thought that now was the perfect time to share the fact that the incident between Michael Cole and Pat McAfee wasn't a one-off. He released a number of Tweets earlier today that made up an entire thread about how Cole yelled at him before for a similar clothing mistake as well as for using "insider terms" whilst on commentary.

Cole is a straight shooter, but he has a ridiculous and irrationally non-sensical temper.



I got yelled at for taking a selfie at the Axxess set (which was the same live event set for house shows) I got yelled at for being scruffy on the plane to Mania.. https://t.co/tYR1mNuIB0 — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) April 10, 2019

Barrio's story makes up an interesting thread throughout his Twitter page where he makes it clear that if you are liked then people will turn a blind eye, but if not there are a number of employees who will do everything they can to get you fired.

What's next?

Michael Cole's WWE exit has been hinted a few times over the past few months as it appears that WWE are looking to move him into a backstage role now, so it will be interesting to see who moves up to replace Cole after more than two decades at the top.

