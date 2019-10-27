WWE News: Former backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes shows off athleticism in her in-ring debut [WATCH]

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 84 // 27 Oct 2019, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dasha made her singles debut last night

Dasha Fuentes was relegated to being a backstage interviewer in the WWE, despite her possessing the requisite skills to be a woman to contend with, in the Women's Division. Dasha became known as an interviewer and personality on NXT and RAW before she was shockingly fired from the company after an interview with Roman Reigns didn't go to plan.

Fuentes has since been able to move forward with her wrestling career and last night, more than six months after her departure from the WWE, the former interviewer was able to show off her athleticism as she made her official in-ring debut.

Dasha was part of her first-ever singles match last night at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, where she is known as Dasha Gonzalez and took on current WWE star, Renee Michelle. She was able to pick up the victory with what looked like an Alabama Slam into a Jackknife cover.

Michelle is best known as Drake Maverick's wife on WWE TV and has been seen numerous times in segments surrounding the 24/7 Championship but the she herself is a former Mae Young Classic competitor and proved as part of this match that she too is a force to be reckoned with.

What's next for Dasha?

Dasha was released by the WWE back in April and has since made the move over to AEW where she works for the Spanish speaking side of AEW Dark. The former interviewer made her debut for AEW a few weeks ago, but it appears that she's not happy at ringside anymore and could be looking to make her in-ring debut with AEW in the future.

Do you think Dasha Gonzalez has what it takes to make it in the AEW Women's Division? Have your say in the comments section below...