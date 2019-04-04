WWE News: Former champion confirmed for Progress Wrestling's SSS16 Tournament

Kyle O'Reilly (far left) with The Undisputed Era

What's the story?

PROGRESS Wrestling has officially confirmed that former NXT Tag Team Champion and Undisputed Era member, Kyle O'Reilly will be a part of the promotion's upcoming SSS 16 Tournament.

In case you didn't know...

After having made his NXT debut in 2017, the former ROH World Champion, Kyle O'Reilly joined forces with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and formed NXT's brand new faction, The Undisputed Era.

O'Reilly and Fish, commonly known as reDragon during their time on the Independent Circuit, are considered as one of the world's best tag teams and won their first tag-team titles in WWE when they captured the NXT Tag Team Titles the very same year they debuted.

In order to kick-start 2018 in a big way, The Undisputed Era added another long-term ROH mainstay to the group, as former ROH TV Champion Roderick Strong joined forces with The Undisputed Era.

The heart of the matter

Kyle O'Reilly has already been confirmed for a non-WWE event during this WrestleMania weekend, as the former NXT Tag Team Champion will challenge Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Championship later today, Thursday April 4.

However, EVOLVE Wrestling isn't the only place where O'Reilly will be arriving, as the trend of WWE superstars making surprise appearances for Independent companies will continue as O'Reilly has been confirmed as the latest superstar to join the elusive SSS 16 list.

O'Reilly is confirmed to join some of British Wrestling's absolute finest, including the likes of Daga, David Starr, and Darby Allin, who are all going to be a part of this year's tournament.

What's next?

Progress Wrestling's SSS16 Tournament is going to be a three-day event and will take place at the Alexandra Palace in London, England. Previous years winners include the likes of Travis Banks and Zack Sabre Jr.

