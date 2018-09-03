WWE News: Former champion Joey Mercury arrested, misses ALL IN

Mercury during one of his later runs with WWE.

What's the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion and current Ring of Honor producer Joey Mercury has been arrested in Illinois, according to Pro Wrestling Insider.

In case you didn't know

Mercury is best known for his time in WWE, where he won 3 Tag Team Championships, alongside John Morrison/Johnny Mundo.

Mercury was released in 2007, but later returned as a disciple of CM Punk's Straight-Edge Society, teaming with Punk, Luke Gallows and Serena Deeb.

After the group disbanded, Mercury's role changed to backstage work and has been praised for his work in creative, as well as helping change WWE's old developmental promotion FCW, into the current NXT.

He also returned in WWE in 2014, as a member of J&J Security, alongside fellow former-superstar Jamie Noble.

The two worked with Seth Rollins, helping him in 2014 and later as WWE World Heavyweight Champion the next year.

The heart of the matter

Police were brought to the scene on Saturday morning, after Mercury was found asleep in his car.

After running his information, they found an outstanding warrant for an incident which occurred in Florida, though details of that warrant are still unknown to the press.

He is currently being held on $2,500 bail at the Cook County Department of Corrections, ahead of a court hearing tomorrow (September 4).

This hearing may lead to the former Tag-Champion being extradited back to Florida.

Mercury was arrested outside the venue for Starrcast, and was supposed to be working as a producer for ALL IN, before being arrested.

What's next?

It is a real shame that Mercury had to miss the biggest independent show, arguably of all time, that being All In.

Hopefully, he will bounce back from this brush with the law, and return to pro-wrestling, where his creative mind and experience has been an asset to many promotions.

