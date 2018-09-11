WWE News: Former Champion left out of WWE 2K19

2K19's roster is completely stacked

What's the story?

We only have one more month until WWE 2K19 is released. The company's annual edition in its video game series is completely stacked with great talent from past to present, but it looks like a certain former champion was left out, and he's not exactly happy about it.

In case you didn't know...

WWE 2K19 is set to be one of the most impressive games in the series to date. 2K has stated that this year's game will have the grandest roster to date. WWE Champion AJ Styles was announced immediately, earning the right to be on the cover. It was later revealed that Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio would be available via pre-order bonus.

As of today, the game's roster includes the recently called up talent like AOP, Sanity, and Andrade "Cien" Almas, to the current stars of the company like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman. Even a handful of NXT talent made it into the game.

The Undisputed Era, Aleister Black, and Johnny Gargano are among the many from the Black and Yellow brand that will be appearing in 2K19. And while the first two UK Champions, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, were announced, the third member of British Strongstyle is noticeably absent.

The heart of the matter

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Trent Seven noticed that he wasn't announced for WWE 2K19. The veteran member of Mustache Mountain took to Twitter to express his sadness at the reveal, or lack thereof.

when you realise you’re not in the game pic.twitter.com/T2xJ05MIn4 — Trent Seven (@trentseven) September 10, 2018

Keep your head up, Trent. Maybe you'll end up in the game as DLC.

What's next?

WWE 2K19 officially launches on PC, XBox One and PS4 on October 9th. As far as Trent goes, he'll begin working in the newest brand on the WWE Network, NXT UK, which begins airing later this year.

Who are you waiting to play when 2K19 comes out? Let us know in the comments below!