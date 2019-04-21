WWE News: Former champion possibly teases a Bullet Club reunion in WWE

Another possible BC reunion in the works?

What's the story?

In the fallout to last week's WWE Superstar Shake-Up, current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor got drafted over to SmackDown Live from the Raw roster.

His former Bullet Club stablemate and good friend, Karl Anderson, who is also a part of the blue brand, recently took to Twitter and teased yet another potential Bullet Club reunion.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with the WWE, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows were all part of the legendary Bullet Club faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As prominent members of the faction and the New Japan roster, all three men pretty much dominated their particular divisions during their time in NJPW, as Gallows and Anderson won the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three occasions, whereas, Finn Balor captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Following Finn Balor's departure from NJPW in 2014, AJ Styles took over the leadership reigns in the Bullet Club and became the group's new frontrunner. However, in 2016, right after the culmination of Wrestle Kingdom 10, Styles along with Gallows and Anderson were signed by the WWE.

During their run with the company, Balor, Styles, Anderson, and Gallows formed and reunited the Bullet Club on two different occasions with two different incarnations of the faction. Styles led a menacing trio with Anderson and Gallows known as The Club, whereas, Balor led a rather friendly-babyface faction with the two men known as The Balor Club.

The heart of the matter

With the arrival of Finn Balor to SmackDown Live, WWE has now presented us with yet another opportunity to witness another reunion of The Bullet Club in WWE, which possibly might be the group's final run in the company together, given Anderson and Gallows are reportedly still adamant about leaving the WWE.

With AJ Styles being drafted over to Raw, the hopes of a possible four-man Bullet Club reunion have once again died down. However, a reunion for The Balor Club could very well be in the works.

Karl Anderson, for one, took to his official Twitter and posted the following photo from SummerSlam 2016 when we witnessed the only segment in WWE that involved all four former members of The Bullet Club:

What's next?

Finn Balor is expected to defend his IC Title at WWE's upcoming network special.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, will be involved in fresh new match-ups on Raw, whereas, Anderson and Gallows haven't appeared of SmackDown Live for the past few weeks.