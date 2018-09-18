WWE News: Former Champion returns on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 955 // 18 Sep 2018, 08:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexa Bliss looked like she'd seen a ghost when Ember's partner came out

What's the story?

Alexa Bliss challenged Ember Moon to a tag team match, pitting her best friends Alicia Fox and Mickie James against the former NXT Women's Champion.

However, the Shenom's partner remained a mystery. When Moon finally appeared to take on James and Fox, a certain former Women's Champion came to her aid.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax has been absent from WWE TV since losing her Raw Women's Championship rematch to Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules. Since then, Alexa Bliss had been feuding with Ronda Rousey over the title. However, after losing her rematch to the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Bliss decided to shift focus a little, deciding to act as a manager for the tag team of Alicia Fox and Mickie James.

The first challenge for Fox and James would be Ember Moon and a mystery opponent. However, The Goddess and her cronies said it would be an easy night, considering Moon has no friends. However, a familiar face would return that has haunted Alexa Bliss since WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

As Ember Moon stood at the bottom of the ramp, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax came out, returning to Raw after two months away from the ring.

Moon's first match on Monday Night Raw was a tag team match, where she teamed up with Nia Jax to take on Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, so it seemed fitting that Jax was the friend Moon called on to help her tonight.

Moon and Jax made pretty quick work of Fox and James, with the speed of Moon and the impressive strength of Jax being too much to handle.

What's next?

With the return of Nia Jax, Ember Moon won't be easy pickings for Bliss and her friends. The return of the most dominant force in women's wrestling, the landscape of Raw's women's division has completely changed.

Could Jax look to challenge Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship in the near future? We'll have to wait and see, but it's great to see the new unstoppable force back on Monday nights!

Do you want to see Nia Jax face off against Ronda Rousey for the title again? Sound off in the comments!