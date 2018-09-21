Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Former champion returns to NXT after being sidelined for the past six months (Spoiler)

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
21 Sep 2018, 13:57 IST

Bobby Fish is back!
Bobby Fish is back!

What's the story?

At the recent set of NXT Tapings, The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish unofficially made his return to the in-ring competition after being sidelined for with a torn ACL and a torn MCL in his left knee.

In case you didn't know...

During an NXT house show in Indianapolis, earlier in the year, Undisputed Era member and former one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Bobby Fish, suffered a devastating knee during a match against the Heavy Machinery.

Fish, who apparently tweaked his knee during the match, was eventually carried out to the locker room by medical staff after the referee decided to throw up the X sign. Following Fish's injury, it was later on revealed that the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion had suffered a torn ACL and MCL injury in his left knee.

And despite undergoing surgery, which would evidently keep Fish out for six months, the former NXT Champion would continue to appear alongside the Undisputed Era on NXT.

The heart of the matter

During the latest set of NXT Tapings (which are scheduled to be telecasted throughout September and October), the team of Hanson and Raymond Rowe- collectively known as The War Raiders- got their first shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles, which are currently being held by Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Despite successfully defeating O'Reilly and Strong, The War Raiders were seemingly not able to get their hands on the NXT Tag Team Titles due to the match ending in classic Undisputed Era style when the group's fourth member Bobby Fish surprisingly ran down the ring without a leg brace and crutch, eventually attacking both Hanson and Rowe with a steel chair leading up to the DQ finish.

Following the conclusion of the melee caused by all four members of TUE, Strong and O'Reilly decided to close out the beatdown by hitting the Total Elimination on Rowe and posing on top of the War Raiders.


What's next?

Now that Bobby Fish has finally made his return to the squared circle, expect The Undisputed Era to be stronger than ever and also expect the War Raiders to eventually get another shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at some point down the line as well.

