WWE News: Former champion reveals that he is dealing with a gruesome injury

Upon the weekend, WWE NXT superstar Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter and announced that he is currently dealing with a back injury that will force him to miss this year's UK Download Festival.

Kyle O'Reilly made his WWE debut in 2017 and upon his arrival to the NXT brand, the former ROH World Champion formed The Undisputed Era with his former ROH colleagues Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

Later in the year, O'Reilly won his first title in WWE when he and Fish captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from Sanity. In 2018, O'Reilly eventually went on to become a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, winning the titles for the second time alongside Roderick Strong.

Ahead of the this year's UK Download Festival, former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter and announced that he's currently dealing with a back injury. In his latest tweet, the Undisputed Era member confirmed that his medical man has prevented him from competing at this year's Download Festival due to the injury.

O'Reilly further added that he is totally gutted by the fact that he will be missing out on Tool's live performance at the event and hilarious added that his fellow NXT colleague Rick Bugez now holds a real chance of winning the air guitar contest.

It was also noted that at the latest set of NXT tapings, O'Reilly wasn't involved in any sort of physical altercation and the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong also represented The Undisputed Era in six-man tag team action, as well.

The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I’m gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) June 14, 2019

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are currently slated to challenge for The Street Profits' NXT Tag Team Titles and it'll definitely be interesting to note if O'Reilly becomes a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion by this year.