×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former champion reveals that he is dealing with a gruesome injury

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
490   //    16 Jun 2019, 15:41 IST

The Undisputed Era
The Undisputed Era

What's the story?

Upon the weekend, WWE NXT superstar Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter and announced that he is currently dealing with a back injury that will force him to miss this year's UK Download Festival.

In case you didn't know...

Kyle O'Reilly made his WWE debut in 2017 and upon his arrival to the NXT brand, the former ROH World Champion formed The Undisputed Era with his former ROH colleagues Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

Later in the year, O'Reilly won his first title in WWE when he and Fish captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from Sanity. In 2018, O'Reilly eventually went on to become a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, winning the titles for the second time alongside Roderick Strong.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the this year's UK Download Festival, former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, Kyle O'Reilly took to Twitter and announced that he's currently dealing with a back injury. In his latest tweet, the Undisputed Era member confirmed that his medical man has prevented him from competing at this year's Download Festival due to the injury.

O'Reilly further added that he is totally gutted by the fact that he will be missing out on Tool's live performance at the event and hilarious added that his fellow NXT colleague Rick Bugez now holds a real chance of winning the air guitar contest.

It was also noted that at the latest set of NXT tapings, O'Reilly wasn't involved in any sort of physical altercation and the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong also represented The Undisputed Era in six-man tag team action, as well.

What's next?

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are currently slated to challenge for The Street Profits' NXT Tag Team Titles and it'll definitely be interesting to note if O'Reilly becomes a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion by this year.

Tags:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Kyle O'Reilly
Advertisement
WWE News: Former Universal Champion teases an alliance with top faction
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT results, video highlights, and analysis - 20 March 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals which NXT talent he would like to face in future
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT: 5 Points to Note- Former ROH Superstar to debut with a new name next week
RELATED STORY
4 NXT Superstars who will be WWE Champion one day
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why NXT has gone downhill in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Adam Cole opens up on a possible break up of The Undisputed Era 
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 12th, 2019): An epic submission match, Undisputed Era look to continue dominating NXT
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: New York predictions
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (April 24, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us