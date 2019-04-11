WWE Rumors: Former champion Rhea Ripley injured; Expected to be out for eight weeks

Bad news for the former NXT UK Women's Champion

Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has reportedly suffered a foot injury and is expected to join the list of people out of action for WWE for at least eight weeks reports claim.

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's more promising up-and-coming female Superstars, having already accomplished quite a bit in WWE. She was the first ever NXT UK Women's Champion and she's made it to the second round and semi-finals of the first and second Mae Young Classic respectively.

Last month Ripley picked up a foot injury, which was believed to be minor at the time, however the Superstar started wearing a boot to help her deal with it. Despite this, Ripley still wrestled at WWE Axxess during WrestleMania 35 weekend against Kacy Catanzaro but was allegedly back in the boot after the match.

Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens has reported more details surrounding Ripley's foot injury, indicating that it was either actually more serious than WWE initially realised, or that the minor injury was exacerbated by the match at Axxess.

While she competed during Axxess this past week, she was soon seen back in her boot afterward while attending WrestleMania 35. After undergoing further tests an NXT source tells us that while she has not broken anything she has suffered some torn ligaments and is expected to be out for up to eight weeks.

Eight weeks isn't too much time to be out, but it does mean that any plans WWE might've had to re-insert Ripley into the NXT UK Womens Title picture will have to be put on hold as she will miss the two days of tapings in Glasgow, Scotland next week.

We wish Ripley a speedy recovery so that she can continue her already extremely promising looking career!

