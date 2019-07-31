×
WWE News: Former champion set to make a special appearance for top Japanese promotion

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
20   //    31 Jul 2019, 00:21 IST

Santino Marella confronting WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during the former's DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Title win
Santino Marella confronting WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during the former's DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Title win

What's the story?

As announced by DDT Pro, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella will be making an appearance for the popular Japanese wrestling promotion later this year.

In case you didn't know...

During his tenure with WWE from 2005-2016, Santino Marella established himself as one of the most beloved and humorous superstars of all time. Marella, a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, is currently working for Impact Wrestling.

Marella is best known for his humorous gimmick, an Italian stereotype who was often involved in comedic segments, having several on-screen relationships with fellow wrestlers, Marella was popularly also crowned "Miss WrestleMania" at WrestleMania XXV where he was disguised as "Santina Marella".

In 2014, after suffering a third neck injury, Santino Marella announced his retirement at a house show in Toronto, Ontario. Marella eventually underwent successful surgery on his neck.

In 2017, Marella announced that he would come out of retirement for one last match at Destiny World Wrestling. For his return match, Marella had announced that he would be teaming up with Alberto Del Rio against RJ City and Stone Rockwell. With El Patron dealing with legal troubles, it was announced that Marella would be teaming up with Chavo Guerrero Jr. After the match, Marella officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The heart of the matter

Popular Japanese promotion DDT Pro has taken to their official Twitter and announced that former DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion, Santino Marella will be making a special appearance for the promotion on the 25th of August.

Marella will be appearing at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, however, it has not been confirmed if the former WWE superstar will be involved in any sort of in-ring action or not.

You can check out DDT Pro Wrestling's official announcement in the below tweet:

What's next?

As mentioned above, Santino Marella will be appearing for DDT Pro Wrestling on the 25th of August, 2019 at the Korakuen Hall in Japan.

Tags:
DDT Pro-Wrestling Santino Marella
