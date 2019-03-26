WWE News: Former champion teases a possible exit from WWE

Soumik Datta

Harper (middle) with Randy Orton (left) and Bray Wyatt (right)

What's the story?

SmackDown Live superstar Luke Harper recently made his return to in-ring competition in the WWE, as he competed in a Raw House Show against Apollo Crews.

Harper, however, is yet to make his return to WWE TV, and recently took to Twitter, and interestingly enough, teased a potential exit from the company.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper first signed with WWE in 2012, as part of the company's developmental territory FCW. However, when FCW was first re-branded as NXT, Harper aligned himself with Bray Wyatt as part of the Wyatt Family, who were later joined by Erick Rowan.

Both Harper and Rowan eventually captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and following their debut on the main roster, the two also became SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions as well.

Harper himself is a former Intercontinental Champion, having won the title after departing from The Wyatt Family in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Prior to signing with the WWE a few years ago, Luke Harper was considered as one of the best and standout singles competitor on the Independent Circuit. Similarly, Harper's latest in-ring opponent Apollo Crews was also regarded as another top star on the Independent scene.

Following Harper's recent win over Crews at a Raw Live Event, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter and praised the latter by stating that Crews is the "real deal" and apparently, the former Wyatt Family member cannot wait to work with the former NXT sensation once again in Dragon Gate USA.

Both Harper and Crews previously competed for Dragon Gate USA prior to signing with the WWE and judging by this tweet, Harper is seemingly teasing an exit from the company along with Apollo Crews as well.

Hey, @WWEApollo is the real deal. I can't wait to work him again in DGUSA. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 25, 2019

What's next?

Luke Harper is yet to make his return to WWE TV, whereas his former Bludgeon Brother and Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan has been working as the sidekick of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live.

Apollo Crews, on the other hand, is working as an enhancement talent on Monday Night Raw.

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for these two superstars.

