WWE News - Former Champion tells Bobby Lashley "it's time to make things right"

The Superstar sent the tweet soon after Lashley screamed at Lana on RAW.

It seems Lashley is getting tired of Lana's antics.

Lashley is getting tired of Lana

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley took on No Way Jose. At one point during the match, Lashley set his sights at Lana, who was screaming at ringside, and asked her to shut up. A big Spear ended things in a hurry and Lashley picked up the win.

Following the match, Lashley and Lana stopped on the stage and Lana raised his arm. Lashley didn't look happy though. Soon after, Lashley's former manager Lio Rush took to Twitter and posted a tweet, responding to the mid-match incident between Lana and Lashley. He stated that he watched the match and liked Lashley's gear. Rush finished off the tweet by saying that it's almost about time to make things right. Check out the tweet below:

HEY BIG MAN! If you’re reading this right now, I’m home quarantined eating a bag of our favorite chips. You know, the red ones! Anyways i watched ya tonight. Hell of a fight and i like the tights....it’s almost about that time to make things right. 🗣🗣🗣 — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 14, 2020

Back in 2018, Lashley turned heel and was paired with Lio Rush, who took on the role of his manager. The duo feuded with Finn Balor over the Intercontinental Championship on the road to WrestleMania 35. Balor won the title match at The Show of Shows. Soon after, Rush was taken off WWE TV amidst rumors that he had backstage heat. He came back months later and went on to win the NXT Cruiserweight title.

Lashley seems to be growing tired of Lana's antics as of late, and Rush is doing his best to seize the opportunity and get together with Lashley again.