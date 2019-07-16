WWE News: Former champion to undergo knee surgery

What's the story?

Throughout her 20-year career, Mickie James has been through a lot; title reigns, classic matches, questionable booking decisions. Now, the 6-time WWE Women's Champion has another trial to go through: knee surgery. (h/t to Fightful Wrestling)

In case you didn't know...

James began her wrestling career in 1999, and started with WWE in 2005, immediately being placed in a feud with Trish Stratus. She's held the WWE Women's Championship a total of five times (the first of which she won from Stratus at WrestleMania 22), and the Diva's Championship once. She's also wrestled for Impact Wrestling, where she held their Knockouts Championship three times.

In 2016, she returned to WWE, first making an appearance in NXT, where she challenged for Asuka's NXT Women's Championship. This was followed quickly by a move back up to the main roster, where she became an ally of Alexa Bliss during the later's feud with Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

According to James's husband, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, she has been suffering from a torn ACL since June 1st. The injury occurred at a house show in Waco, TX and it's sending her into surgery tomorrow.

Please keep @MickieJames in your thoughts and prayers as she prepares for knee surgery tomorrow morning. She's a warrior. She'll be back. 🖤 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 15, 2019

What's next?

ACL surgery is nothing to sneeze at, as it can take up to six months to heal, and nine months for the patient to return to pre-surgery form. Obviously, James has been keeping herself in ring shape since before the accident, which can certainly help recovery time.

Outside of the ring, James is also a budding county musician and even recently made an appearance on Richmond, VA television to promote her music projects. We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her return to action as soon as is safely possible!