WWE News - Former Champion willing to come out of retirement to face Goldberg

Goldberg

Gillberg has revealed that he would be prepared to reverse his retirement decision if Goldberg agrees to face him in a match.

The 60-year-old, real name Duane Gill, competed in the final match of his career against James Ellsworth at an Adrenaline Wrestling show in February 2020.

Speaking in an interview with Lewis Nicholls, the former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion said he “begged” Goldberg for a match when they spoke at a convention in New York in 2016, but the Hall of Famer “never took it any further”.

He added that he would love Goldberg to finally kill the Gillberg gimmick, which WWE introduced in 1998 to mock the former WCW star, and he believes a long-awaited match between the two men would be worthy of the WrestleMania stage.

“It’s Goldberg, I’ve been making fun of him for twenty-something years! And, to be honest with you, it would be WrestleMania-worthy. It really, really would. People would love to see that match. Believe me, I could really make the match look good. I’m still in great shape. I could still do everything I could do before. Maybe a little slower!”

Goldberg’s WWE career in 2020

Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in February 2020 to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

The 53-year-old was originally supposed to defend the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 but a last-minute change saw Braun Strowman take the former Shield member’s place.

Strowman went on to win the title from Goldberg, who has not appeared on WWE programming since.