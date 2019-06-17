WWE News: Former Diva recalls the time that Vince McMahon taught her how to dance

Vince McMahon never asks WWE talent to do something he wouldn't do

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly told a story about the time that Vince McMahon taught her how to dance.

In case you didn't know…

Kelly Kelly became the youngest Diva on WWE’s roster in 2006 when, at the age of 19, she debuted in ECW as the on-screen girlfriend of Mike Knox.

After initially featuring on WWE television as an exhibitionist and dancer, she began to gain experience as an in-ring competitor and ended 2007 by competing in matches on all three of WWE’s main brands at the time (Raw, SmackDown and ECW).

She then overcame title defeats against Maryse in 2009 and Layla in 2010 before winning the Divas Championship for the one and only time in her career in 2011 when she defeated Brie Bella on Raw.

Following her exit from WWE in September 2012, Kelly has still made sporadic appearances on WWE programming, notably in January 2018 when she participated in the first women’s Royal Rumble match.

The heart of the matter

Kelly Kelly said she had a conversation in 2006 with former ECW owner Paul Heyman, who told her that Vince McMahon would show her how to dance before she debuted her new gimmick in ECW.

The former Divas champion then recalled what happened in the meeting with her boss:

"Vince was like, 'It’ll be fine, it’ll be fine, I’ll teach you the moves' ... I was like, 'Well, whatever I’ve gotta do to get my foot in the door!'

"My first day, I remember Triple H and Vince were all in the room and they were just like, ‘Alright, these are just the basic moves that we need’ and I’m sitting there and I’m watching Vince McMahon, who I watched when I was thirteen years old and I idolised, and he’s got a chair and he swings his jacket around!

"I was just like, 'Oh my gosh! If anyone could be a fly on the wall in this right now!' But it was definitely a great memory of that and how I started."

What's next?

Kelly Kelly mentioned that she previously wanted to return to WWE but they would only allow her back on a full-time schedule, which she did not want to do, so a permanent return appears unlikely. For now, she still connects with fans by signing autographs at wrestling shows and conventions twice per month.