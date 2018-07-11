WWE News: Former Diva's Champion Kaitlyn returning for 2018 Mae Young Classic

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.17K // 11 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

One of the last Diva's Champions in WWE History

What's the story?

Eight months after coming out of retirement, Former Diva's Champion Kaitlyn will return to WWE to participate in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know

The former Diva's Champion began her professional wrestling career in 2010 before making the jump to the main roster later that year.

Kaitlyn's feud with Eve Torres ended with her winning her first and only title in professional wrestling. Her reign as Diva's Champion ended at Payback 2013 against her friend and most famous rival, AJ Lee.

The heart of the matter

The news of her return was initially reported by ESPN, but WWE released the following statement regarding Kaitlyn's return to the company:

After more than four years away from WWE, former Divas Champion Kaitlyn will make her in-ring return this summer when she competes in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

With an extensive background in bodybuilding and power lifting, Kaitlyn used her remarkable strength and explosiveness to conquer opponents. She reached the summit of the division in January 2013 when she defeated Eve to capture the Divas Championship in her hometown of Houston on the 20th Anniversary of Raw. Kaitlyn held the title for 153 days before losing it to one of her greatest rivals, AJ Lee.

Kaitlyn left the WWE in 2014 and announced her retirement from wrestling to focus on the fitness industry and her clothing line.

Her retirement ended towards the end of 2017 when she wrestled for Coastal Championship Wrestling against Paul Ellering's Daughter, Rachel Ellering.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic will begin on Wednesday, August 8 and finish on Thursday, August 9 hailing from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

WWE haven't given specifics on when the tournament will air on the network, but it was reported for later on in the summer.

Are you excited to see Kaitlyn back in the WWE? Sound off in the comments below!