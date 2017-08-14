WWE News: Former Divas Champion spotted backstage at WWE Live Event

Just a friendly visit or was there more to this?

by Riju Dasgupta News 14 Aug 2017, 11:37 IST

Is a return on the cards for this talented WWE superstar?

Former Divas Champion, Kaitlyn was spotted backstage at a Live Event in Miami, Florida where she reunited with some old friends. She even took to Instagram to post pictures with three of her former colleagues, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Natalya and Tamina Snuka. Here is a glimpse of Kaitlyn with the three current superstars:

Such a nice surprise running into @celestebonin tonight in Miami!!! We all loved seeing you, Celeste! ???????? A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Kaitlyn won the Divas Championship title from Eve in 2013 and held it for another 153 days before she dropped the title to AJ Lee eventually. She departed from the company in 2014, after losing a match to AJ Lee on WWE Main Event.

She has not been associated with WWE since and has gone on to say that she considers herself retired from the company. It is likely that this was just a meeting to catch up with old friends and nothing more. At the same time, we are curious whether there's more to it, and if Kaitlyn would want to make a return to WWE in this current Women's Revolution Era.

At this time, Kaitlyn earns a living through her clothing line called 'Celestial Bodiez' that focuses on fitness clothing, and is obviously a play on her real name, Celeste Beryl Bonin.