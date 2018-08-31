Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Former Divas Champion welcomes baby boy

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
31 Aug 2018

Eve a
Eve at a WWE Live event.

What's the story?

Former WWE superstar Eve Torres has given birth to her second child today with husband Rener Gracie.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Eve joined the WWE in 2007, winning that year's WWE Diva Search competition.

In 2010, Eve won her first of three Divas Championships and became the assistant to John Laurinaitis in 2012, who was the General Manager of both RAW and SmackDown at the time.

Torres left the company in 2013, after losing the championship to Kaitlyn on the 20th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. Since then, she has focused on being an instructor for 'Gracie Women Empowered': a self-defense programme for women, whilst also working as an ambassador for the WWE.

She has also done some acting, most notably appearing as Dasha in Skiptrace, alongside Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville, and as morally ambiguous Maxima in an episode of CW's Supergirl.

In 2014, she married fellow Jui-Jitsu practitioner Rener Gracie. In September 2015, the pair welcomed their first child into the world, their son Raeven Gracie.

The heart of the matter

In an Instagram post, Torres said how she was overwhelmed with the love and gratitude the couple had received.

"He's here. We are so overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I wasn't sure it was possible to fall in love with another little boy all over again, but here you are. Grateful for the ability to give life, for a healthy baby boy, and a beautiful birth experience. 
Welcome, Renson Gracie (pronounced "Henson"). @renergracie"

What's next?

Eve and Rener have already made great parents since giving birth to Raeven, and it's great to see another child born to these two.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our congratulations and our very best wishes to the Gracies on the birth of baby Renson.

Eve Torres
Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
