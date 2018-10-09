×
WWE News: Former Divas Champions assault Ronda Rousey

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
355   //    09 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST

Ronda Rousey was left laying after her former friends dropped her in the middle of the ring
What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has made many friends, and enemies, in her first year with the WWE. However, the Raw Women's Champion and the WWE Universe was shocked when those she trusted the most stabbed her in the back on Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining the WWE earlier this year, Ronda Rousey has sided along the likes of Natalya and the Bella Twins. Backstage, the four have been seen celebrating each other's victories and genuinely enjoying each other's presence.

When the Bella Twins returned last month, they quickly aligned themselves with the Raw Women's Champion and Nattie. The fearless foursome looked to be ready to dominate the women's division and even won multiple six-woman tags against the Riott Squad, including a bout at WWE Super Show-Down, in which Rousey locked in a double armbar on Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

However, when the rematch took place tonight, the Bellas had something different in mind.

The heart of the matter

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey faced off against the Riott Squad one more time tonight. With the Bellas keeping Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan outside of the ring, Ronda Rousey was able to lock in the armbar on Ruby Riott, earning a tap out victory.

After the match, the Bellas assaulted Rousey, turning on their friend. Not surprisingly, Rousey was quickly able to turn the tables, fighting back against Nikki and Brie Bella. The Bellas would walk away with their heads held high, though, after running her face first into the ring post and stairs, before dragging her limp body into the middle of the ring to gloat.

What's next?

After the match, Rousey's only remaining friend on Monday nights, Natalya Neidhart, came down to assist her to the back. A confused Rousey was consoled by the Queen of Harts before leaving the arena.

With WWE Evolution coming up, it looks like we've found Rousey's next challenger. It's been rumored for some time that Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey were working towards a match with each other at some point. Now, it seems that we'll see it at Evolution.

Can The Bellas be the first women on the roster to overcome the wrath of the Baddest Woman on the Planet?

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
