WWE News: Former four-time world champion wasn't keen on losing to Chris Benoit

Former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan reveals a lesser known story about Chris Benoit.

A former WWE superstar had problems in putting over Benoit

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with David Penzer of ‘Sitting Ringside’, Kevin Sullivan revealed that former WWE Superstar Sid Vicious was unsure about losing to Chris Benoit back in WCW. Sullivan also talked about his stint in WCW, Hulk Hogan and more in the interview.

In case you did not know...

"The Taskmaster", Kevin Sullivan, started his career back in 1971 and worked with numerous promotions including ECW, WCW and Ring of Honor.

His most notable stint came in WCW where he served as a wrestler and later as a booker. In real life, Sullivan was initially married to the late Nancy Benoit, before Nancy filed for a divorce and later married Chris Benoit.

Benoit murdered Nancy and their son in 2007 and took his own life.

The heart of the matter

In his latest interview, Sullivan revealed that Sid Vicious had a problem in putting over Chris Benoit as the Rabid Wolverine was comparatively smaller in size.

Sullivan revealed the story when he was asked about the difficulty in convincing wrestlers to put over other wrestlers.

“I walked into a room with Sid Vicious, 6' 9", with a babyface that was 5' 8" at best and asked him to put Chris Benoit over clean. (Sid) b---hed and moaned and said, 'why am I putting a midget over'? Sid said, 'What is wrong with you?' Sometimes it not as easy as it sounds." He said.

What’s next?

None of the personalities mentioned in the news have any future commitments.

Both Sullivan and Sid are semi-active on the independent circuit and fans could expect to see them on a few future shows.

Author’s take

The big guy-small guy debate is something that might cease in leave professional wrestling. There were discussions about the same when Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero were World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Champion respectively. Similarly, this debate came up when WWE crowned Rey Mysterio as the champion.

It will certainly show up in the near future as well, but there is no clear conclusion regarding the debate as it is based on how each fan thinks.