Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.13K // 19 Sep 2018, 04:10 IST

Mahabali Shera

It has just been announced that WWE have come to terms with the shock sudden release of current promising NXT Superstar, Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, who is known in the ring as Mahabali Shera.

Mahabali Shera signed with the WWE in January 2018, and reported to the performance center in February. He won his debut match for NXT at a house show on March 1st in Florida, Odefeating Dan Matha. Since then he's made multiple house show appearances with his last one taking place on September 6th, which was a losing effort to Brennan Williams.

People familiar with Impact will have been aware of Shera before he signed with WWE as he was one of their most promising prospects between September 2014 and November 2017 before being released by the company and joining WWE.

PWInsider reported the release earlier today. There were no details surrounding why Shera was released.

Former Impact Wrestling star Amanpreet Singh Randhawa aka Mahabali Shera has been released by World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.

The release of Shera is somewhat of a surprise as he is a promising wrestler who could be a big star, especially towards the Indian demographic, a market WWE have been trying to expand in for quite some time.

The WWE are yet to confirm the release officially, but they also didn't confirm Neville's release so there's a chance they just don't make release announcements anymore!

The obvious thing for Shera to do, if he wants to continue as a wrestler, is return to the company that first brought him to the world stage, Impact Wrestling. The guy would fit in great under the new regime at Impact and could be a top star there.