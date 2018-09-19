Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE NXT releases former Impact star

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Rumors
2.13K   //    19 Sep 2018, 04:10 IST

Mahabali Shera
Mahabali Shera

What's the story?

It has just been announced that WWE have come to terms with the shock sudden release of current promising NXT Superstar, Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, who is known in the ring as Mahabali Shera.

In case you didn't know...

Mahabali Shera signed with the WWE in January 2018, and reported to the performance center in February. He won his debut match for NXT at a house show on March 1st in Florida, Odefeating Dan Matha. Since then he's made multiple house show appearances with his last one taking place on September 6th, which was a losing effort to Brennan Williams.

People familiar with Impact will have been aware of Shera before he signed with WWE as he was one of their most promising prospects between September 2014 and November 2017 before being released by the company and joining WWE.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reported the release earlier today. There were no details surrounding why Shera was released.

Former Impact Wrestling star Amanpreet Singh Randhawa aka Mahabali Shera has been released by World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.

The release of Shera is somewhat of a surprise as he is a promising wrestler who could be a big star, especially towards the Indian demographic, a market WWE have been trying to expand in for quite some time.

The WWE are yet to confirm the release officially, but they also didn't confirm Neville's release so there's a chance they just don't make release announcements anymore!

What's next?

The obvious thing for Shera to do, if he wants to continue as a wrestler, is return to the company that first brought him to the world stage, Impact Wrestling. The guy would fit in great under the new regime at Impact and could be a top star there.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Mahabali Shera
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumor Mill: NXT to FOX Sports 1 deal 'imminent'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Indie star denies rumors he's heading to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Star Expected To Work A Number Of NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases NXT talent who was a former Mae...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Mexican star makes debut during recent set...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Latest NXT Signing could make in-ring...
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Details on another NXT Superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Riddle's status for NXT TakeOver...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE set to make huge changes to NXT...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us