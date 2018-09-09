Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Former Impact champion hints at WWE debut as part of ongoing tag-team storyline

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.87K   //    09 Sep 2018, 07:16 IST

Could this huge tag-team reunite in WWE?
Could this huge tag-team reunite in WWE?

What's the story?

'The Cowboy' James Storm has fuelled speculation that he might be heading to the WWE to reform Beer Money, the tag team that rose to fame in TNA/Impact Wrestling, alongside his former partner Bobby Roode.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were paired together on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw and were surprisingly successful during their first match as tag-team partners, beating the Ascension.

However, the online speculation is that Roode and Gable's storyline partnership won't last particularly long as Roode is set to turn on Gable and become a heel. This would then presumably lead to a feud between the two.

The heart of the matter

But someone on Twitter took the speculation further, the 'WWE Hot Takes' Twitter account suggested that the long term plan for Bobby Roode and Chad Gable might be for the two to split and reform their own tag teams American Alpha and Beer Money.

As you can see, James Storm Retweeted the post written by WWE Hot Takes and attached nothing else but a 'thinking' emoji, suggesting either that its not actually a bad idea or that it might be something that is being considered.

What's next?

I think we can all agree that Roode and Gable are on a collision course with each other and it's only a matter of time before they're at each others throats in heated singles action. This would be great because both men, but Gable especially, were being wasted as they were but are now heading in the right track.

As for the suggestion that Beer Money could reform in WWE? Well, I'm all for it but I don't think it's very likely, especially as Storm was in NXT and had made appearances and then decided to leave.

Do you want to see American Alpha and Beer Money get back together as part of this ongoing Chad Gable and Bobby Roode storyline? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
